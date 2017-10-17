Sezioni

Nevermind, al Viper torna il "rock party"

Amanti del rock il 28 ottobre al Viper arriva "Nevermind", il party ad alta carica Rock. Dalle 22,30 band live, a seguire il Dj set 100% Rock con DJ I’Bestia. Ingresso a 1,00 euro fino a mezzanotte.

DJ I’Bestia
Aerosmith, Beatles, Bon Jovi, The Cure, System of a down, Korn, Rammstein, Rolling Stones, Muse, Guns’n’roses, Rage against the Machine, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana, Sex Pistols, Queen,Zen Circus, Black Sabbath, Rhcp,Litfiba, Bob Dylan,Limp Bizkit, The Doors, Motorhead, Slipknot, P.o.d., Led Zeppelin, Elvis Presley, The Offspring, Queens of the stone age, Smashing Pumpkins, Tool, Il teatro degli orrori, U2, Oasis, Blur, Lagwagon, Ska-p, Pennywise, Nofx, The Clash, Blink 182, Kiss, Green Day, Pink Floyd, Placebo, The Cranberries, Distrubed, Pantera, Twisted Sister, Pearl Jam & more..

Band
Adam Kills Eve
Anwwrage
 

