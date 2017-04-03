Inaugurazione al Namaste Beer Point

Inaugurazione: Let's "G E T I T O N" ! Il NUOVO settimanale per la soulciety di Firenze. Selezioniamo GROOVES: dal soul al funk,mdal 90's r'n'b ai nuovi beats più malati. OGNI Giovedi dalle 23 fino a tardi vi faremo ballare. because: "It's a duty, to please that booty!" ( Shaft ) From h 23:00 Warm up by MIMMY Residents Djs BIGA: http://bit.ly/2mLPOPS 1KLEMMI: http://bit.ly/2o66uSm DRE LOVE: http://bit.ly/2nHnCNo Ticket 5 Euro (Free Entry till Midnight) Partners: 400 Drops: http://bit.ly/2o5Im2m Deal With A Feeling: http://bit.ly/2o1mTah Grfx by Mr. G. : http://bit.ly/2mLEBis