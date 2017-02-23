Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Concerti

Concerto gratuito del Queen Elizabeth's Sixth Form

Ilaria

La scuola inglese Queen Elizabeth's Sixth Form College si esibisce in concerto nella chiesa anglicana a Firenze con il rock choir, l'orchestra barocca, il coro e l'orchestra sinfonica. Il programma comprende brani del repertorio classico e profano ad includere: Pompeii Renegades Can't stop the feeling Avison - Concerto Op 6 No 8 Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Pachelbel's Canon Bach - Double Violin Concerto Dona nobis pacem Turn thy face from my sins Fairest Lord Jesus All things bright and beautiful Liberty Bell Jurassic Park Pirates of the Caribbean Les Miserables The Incredibles Entrata libera

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...



Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

    Potrebbe Interessarti

    • Toscana, arrivano i saldi 2017. Ecco le date

      • dal 5 gennaio al 5 marzo 2017

    • "Klimt Experience", la mostra multimediale a Santo Stefano al Ponte

      • dal 26 novembre 2016 al 2 aprile 2017
      • Chiesa Santo Stefano al Ponte

    • "Note al Museo", tornano i concerti all'interno del museo dell'Opera del Duomo

      • Gratis
      • dal 28 ottobre 2016 al 24 marzo 2017
      • Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    I più visti

    • Toscana, arrivano i saldi 2017. Ecco le date

      • dal 5 gennaio al 5 marzo 2017

    • "Klimt Experience", la mostra multimediale a Santo Stefano al Ponte

      • dal 26 novembre 2016 al 2 aprile 2017
      • Chiesa Santo Stefano al Ponte

    • "Note al Museo", tornano i concerti all'interno del museo dell'Opera del Duomo

      • Gratis
      • dal 28 ottobre 2016 al 24 marzo 2017
      • Museo dell’Opera del Duomo

    • Firenze Winter Park, la neve e il ghiaccio in riva all'Arno

      • dal 26 ottobre 2016 al 26 febbraio 2017
      • Firenze Winter Park
    Torna su
    FirenzeToday è in caricamento