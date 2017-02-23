Concerto gratuito del Queen Elizabeth's Sixth Form

La scuola inglese Queen Elizabeth's Sixth Form College si esibisce in concerto nella chiesa anglicana a Firenze con il rock choir, l'orchestra barocca, il coro e l'orchestra sinfonica. Il programma comprende brani del repertorio classico e profano ad includere: Pompeii Renegades Can't stop the feeling Avison - Concerto Op 6 No 8 Arrival of the Queen of Sheba Pachelbel's Canon Bach - Double Violin Concerto Dona nobis pacem Turn thy face from my sins Fairest Lord Jesus All things bright and beautiful Liberty Bell Jurassic Park Pirates of the Caribbean Les Miserables The Incredibles Entrata libera